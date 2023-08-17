Red Sox vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 17
The Boston Red Sox (63-57) and Washington Nationals (54-67) meet on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Chris Sale (5-2, 4.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (7-11, 4.92 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.52 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (7-11, 4.92 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale
- Sale (5-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- The 34-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Sale has made eight starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (7-11) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.92, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
- Corbin has registered 10 quality starts this season.
- Corbin will try to build upon a 24-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 24 outings this season.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.92), 59th in WHIP (1.500), and 59th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
