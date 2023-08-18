Alex Verdugo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 1-for-1 last time out, take on Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 29 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .271.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 73 of 106 games this season (68.9%), including multiple hits 31 times (29.2%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 games this season (30.2%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 51 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.301
|AVG
|.237
|.369
|OBP
|.307
|.484
|SLG
|.361
|28
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|21
|33/20
|K/BB
|35/19
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 150 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Brito (4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
