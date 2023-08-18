Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Nationals.

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Devers leads Boston in total hits (112) this season while batting .259 with 53 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 16th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 71 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.

In 23 games this season, he has gone deep (20.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 42.1% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (17.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season (50 of 114), with two or more runs 13 times (11.4%).

Home Away 61 GP 53 .280 AVG .235 .356 OBP .305 .496 SLG .520 28 XBH 25 11 HR 16 42 RBI 39 39/24 K/BB 54/18 1 SB 1

