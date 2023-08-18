How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge square off against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB play with 137 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston's .431 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.261).
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (585 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Red Sox are ninth in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Red Sox average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.309).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Bello has 11 quality starts this season.
- Bello will look to secure his 16th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Framber Valdez
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Justin Verlander
