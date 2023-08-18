Friday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (60-61) against the Boston Red Sox (63-58) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-7) to the mound, while Jhony Brito (4-5) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 30, or 53.6%, of those games.

This season Boston has won 21 of its 37 games, or 56.8%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Boston has scored 585 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule