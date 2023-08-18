Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (16-14) go up against the Connecticut Sun (21-9) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

The matchup has no set line.

Sun vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ION

Sun vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 87 Wings 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.7)

Connecticut (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 166.5

Sun vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has 15 wins in 29 games against the spread this year.

There have been 17 Connecticut's games (out of 29) that went over the total this year.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are scoring 83.8 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well on defense, allowing only 78.8 points per contest (best).

Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA with 33.7 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 34.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Sun are playing well when it comes to turnovers, as they rank second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.2 per contest).

The Sun rank seventh in the WNBA with 7 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land.

The Sun are dominating in terms of defending against three-pointers, as they rank second-best in the league in threes allowed (6.6 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.5%).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Connecticut has taken 71.8% two-pointers (accounting for 77.1% of the team's baskets) and 28.2% from beyond the arc (22.9%).

