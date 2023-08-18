After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is hitting .226 with four doubles and two walks.

Story has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Story has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .368 AVG .000 .400 OBP .077 .579 SLG .000 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/1 K/BB 4/1 3 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings