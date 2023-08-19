Adam Duvall vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .244 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this season (32 of 57), with multiple hits 12 times (21.1%).
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (17.5%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (12.3%).
- He has scored in 24 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees
- Click Here for Jarren Duran
- Click Here for Triston Casas
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Trevor Story
- Click Here for Alex Verdugo
- Click Here for Luis Urías
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Pablo Reyes
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.287
|AVG
|.191
|.347
|OBP
|.270
|.556
|SLG
|.438
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|11
|38/9
|K/BB
|30/7
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.