The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .244 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this season (32 of 57), with multiple hits 12 times (21.1%).

In 10 games this year, he has homered (17.5%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (12.3%).

He has scored in 24 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .287 AVG .191 .347 OBP .270 .556 SLG .438 16 XBH 12 6 HR 5 24 RBI 11 38/9 K/BB 30/7 1 SB 3

