Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 19 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Yankees.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 31 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while hitting .275.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Verdugo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

In 69.2% of his games this year (74 of 107), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (29.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (8.4%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 32 games this year (29.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (48.6%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .301 AVG .246 .369 OBP .314 .484 SLG .377 28 XBH 16 5 HR 4 25 RBI 21 33/20 K/BB 37/19 2 SB 2

