The 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will see Byeong-Hun An in the field in Olympia Fields, Illinois from August 17-19, up against the par-70, 7,366-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Byeong-Hun An is currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Byeong-Hun An Insights

Over his last 19 rounds, An has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 19 rounds, An has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, An has finished in the top five twice.

An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

An has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 29 -6 276 0 22 3 4 $2.9M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In An's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 23rd.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,016 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,366 yards, 350 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), the scoring average is higher at +7 per tournament.

The courses that An has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,280 yards, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will be 7,366 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +7 average at this course.

An's Last Time Out

An was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.44 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 77th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.61).

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, An shot better than 55% of the field (averaging 4 strokes).

An carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, better than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, An recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.7).

An carded more birdies or better (18) than the tournament average of 12.5 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

At that last outing, An's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.4).

An ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, An carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards
An Odds to Win: +4500

