The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias and his .379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Nationals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .181 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Urias has gotten a hit in 12 of 29 games this season (41.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (10.3%).

In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Urias has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this season.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .179 AVG .111 .343 OBP .250 .250 SLG .222 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings