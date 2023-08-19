Luis Urías vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias and his .379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Nationals.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .181 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Urias has gotten a hit in 12 of 29 games this season (41.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (10.3%).
- In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Urias has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this season.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.111
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole (10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th.
