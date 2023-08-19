Rafael Devers vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 115 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .264 with 53 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 72 of 115 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 35 times (30.4%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 49 games this season (42.6%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 44.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|54
|.280
|AVG
|.245
|.356
|OBP
|.316
|.496
|SLG
|.525
|28
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|16
|42
|RBI
|41
|39/24
|K/BB
|55/19
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (10-3) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 156 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
