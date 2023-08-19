How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
The New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Boston is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored 593 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.308 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford (5-6) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 15 starts this season.
- Crawford has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jhony Brito
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jose Urquidy
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Justin Verlander
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|J.P. France
