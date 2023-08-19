The New York Yankees (60-62) will aim to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Boston Red Sox (64-58) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-3) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (5-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (5-6, 3.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.70 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.

Crawford enters the game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Crawford is looking to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In seven of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (10-3) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.76 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 25 games.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.76), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gerrit Cole vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 593 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They have 1088 hits, fifth in baseball, with 138 home runs (18th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in one game, and they have gone 7-for-23 with a double, a home run and two RBI over six innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.