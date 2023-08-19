Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (60-62) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (64-58) at 1:05 PM ET (on August 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (10-3) versus the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (5-6).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The previous 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 30, or 51.7%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (593 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule