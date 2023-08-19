How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 19
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Alanyaspor versus Caykur Rizespor is a game to watch on a Saturday Super Lig slate that features plenty of compelling matchups.
If you're looking for live coverage of Saturday's Super Lig action, we've got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Alanyaspor
Alanyaspor (1-0-0) makes the trip to take on Caykur Rizespor (0-0-1) at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (+140)
- Underdog: Alanyaspor (+190)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs Kasimpasa Istanbul
Kasimpasa Istanbul (1-0-0) is on the road to face Hatayspor Antakya (1-0-0) at Yeni Hatay Stadium.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Hatayspor Antakya (+145)
- Underdog: Kasimpasa Istanbul (+175)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor (1-0-0) is on the road to match up with Galatasaray (0-1-0) at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Galatasaray (-175)
- Underdog: Trabzonspor (+400)
- Draw: (+330)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
