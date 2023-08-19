Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 19 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 55 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Casas has picked up a hit in 62 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (17.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this season (29.6%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this year (42.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .260 AVG .244 .385 OBP .320 .473 SLG .489 18 XBH 20 8 HR 12 23 RBI 25 46/35 K/BB 57/20 0 SB 0

