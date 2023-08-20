The Women's World Cup schedule on Friday, August 11, 2023 features one Round of 16 match, with teams eyeing a berth in the quarterfinals.

Here you will find info on how to watch all of Friday's Women's World Cup action.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Friday's Women's World Cup Match

One match is scheduled for Friday. Here's the day's schedule:

Japan vs. Sweden

Game Time: 3:30 AM ET on August 11

3:30 AM ET on August 11 TV: FOX US

FOX US Watch this match live without cable with a free trial to Fubo!

Click Here for a Full Match Preview

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Curious which teams are the top dogs at this year's Women's World Cup? We've listed the top favorites -- and the most up-to-date title odds -- below:

England: +275

Spain: +300

Japan: +450

France: +500

Australia: +850

Netherlands: +1100

Sweden: +1100

Colombia: +2800

Norway: +5000

Switzerland: +10000

Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.