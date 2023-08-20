After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .248.

Duvall has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this year (37.9%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.4% of his games this year (24 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .287 AVG .202 .347 OBP .276 .556 SLG .436 16 XBH 12 6 HR 5 24 RBI 11 38/9 K/BB 30/7 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings