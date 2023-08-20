The Chicago Sky (12-19) host Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (21-10) at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, August 20. The game tips off at 5:00 PM ET.

Connecticut, led by DeWanna Bonner with 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals, fell short in a 95-75 loss against Dallas in their most recent outing. Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. With Dana Evans leading the team with 18 points, Chicago ended up losing to Atlanta 78-67 in their last game.

Sun vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-275 to win)

Sun (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+220 to win)

Sky (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-6.5)

Sun (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have been lifted by their defense, as they rank best in the WNBA by giving up just 79.3 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points scored (83.5 per contest).

This year, Connecticut is averaging 33.8 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and allowing 34.4 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 20.7 dimes per game, the Sun rank third-best in the league in the category.

When it comes to turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for Connecticut, who is committing 12.2 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 15.1 turnovers per contest (best).

The Sun are sinking 6.9 threes per game (seventh-ranked in league). They own a 35.9% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

Connecticut has been getting things done when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.6) and second-best in three-point percentage allowed (31.8%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 season, the Sun are scoring 2.5 more points per home game on average than on the road (84.9 at home, 82.4 on the road), and are also giving up 1.9 more points per home game compared to road games (80.4 at home, 78.5 on the road).

At home, Connecticut averages 34.6 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 33.8, while on the road it averages 33.1 per game and allows 34.9.

The Sun average 21.6 assists per home contest, 1.6 more than their road game average in 2023 (20.0). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Connecticut turn the ball over less at home (11.9 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.6 per game) than on the road (14.7).

This year, the Sun are averaging 6.9 made three-pointers per game both at home and on the road (while making 36.5% from distance in home games compared to 35.5% on the road).

Connecticut gives up 0.7 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.9). But it concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (32.1% in home games compared to 31.6% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have put together a 16-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 76.2% of those games).

The Sun have a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Connecticut is 15-15-0 against the spread this season.

Connecticut is 5-8 as 6.5-point favorites or more.

The Sun have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

