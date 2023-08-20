Connor Wong vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .243.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 49 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (6.7%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.5% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.282
|AVG
|.200
|.329
|OBP
|.260
|.456
|SLG
|.341
|15
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|48/8
|K/BB
|57/10
|4
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt (8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.76, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
