Luis Urias -- hitting .258 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Yankees.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .186 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Urias has gotten a hit in 13 of 30 games this year (43.3%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Urias has had an RBI in seven games this season (23.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in nine of 30 games so far this season.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 .200 AVG .111 .286 OBP .250 .240 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 1 7/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings