Luis Urías vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Urias -- hitting .258 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Yankees.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .186 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Urias has gotten a hit in 13 of 30 games this year (43.3%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Urias has had an RBI in seven games this season (23.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in nine of 30 games so far this season.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|.200
|AVG
|.111
|.286
|OBP
|.250
|.240
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|1
|7/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.76 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
