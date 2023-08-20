Pablo Reyes vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .322 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 22 of 37 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 37 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.6% of his games this year, Reyes has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (37.8%), including four games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.366
|AVG
|.255
|.395
|OBP
|.314
|.493
|SLG
|.362
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|4/4
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-7) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went 2 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.76, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
