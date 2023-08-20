The Boston Red Sox (65-58) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on the New York Yankees (60-63) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 20 at 1:35 PM ET. Josh Winckowski will get the call for the Red Sox, while Clarke Schmidt will take the hill for the Yankees.

The Yankees are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+100). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.76 ERA) vs Winckowski - BOS (3-1, 3.20 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 40 (56.3%) of those contests.

The Yankees have a 37-27 record (winning 57.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 24 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +20000 - 4th

