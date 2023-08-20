Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (60-63) and Boston Red Sox (65-58) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on August 20.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (8-7) versus the Red Sox and Josh Winckowski (3-1).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 24 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (601 total).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule