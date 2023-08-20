The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire and his .481 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Yankees.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • McGuire has gotten a hit in 26 of 49 games this season (53.1%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 49 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • McGuire has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.1% of his games.
  • He has scored in 10 of 49 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 24
.296 AVG .246
.306 OBP .309
.394 SLG .361
7 XBH 5
0 HR 1
7 RBI 7
17/1 K/BB 22/6
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
  • The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.76 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
