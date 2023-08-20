The Connecticut Sun's (21-10) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, August 20 matchup with the Chicago Sky (12-19) at Wintrust Arena. The matchup starts at 5:00 PM ET.

The Sun enter this contest after a 95-75 loss to the Wings on Friday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 3 1 0

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV and NBCS-BOS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas paces her squad in both rebounds (10.1) and assists (8.1) per contest, and also posts 15.3 points. Defensively, she averages 1.9 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner leads her team in points per contest (18), and also puts up 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, she delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Tiffany Hayes averages 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman averages 8.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 38.6% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rebecca Allen puts up 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Sun vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -6.5 158.5

