Alex Verdugo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .270 with 31 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 85th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (8.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (32 of 109), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.301
|AVG
|.237
|.369
|OBP
|.309
|.484
|SLG
|.362
|28
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|21
|33/20
|K/BB
|39/21
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (8-2 with a 4.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.