Justin Turner vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .288 with 41 walks and 72 runs scored.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Turner has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.6% of his games this season, Turner has tallied at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (17.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 112 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.311
|AVG
|.263
|.367
|OBP
|.345
|.489
|SLG
|.488
|22
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|41
|37/17
|K/BB
|43/24
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.49 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.