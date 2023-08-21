The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias (.258 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .186 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

In 13 of 30 games this season (43.3%) Urias has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (10.0%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Urias has driven in a run in seven games this season (23.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .179 AVG .111 .343 OBP .250 .250 SLG .222 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

