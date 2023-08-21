Pablo Reyes vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Yankees.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .331 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 23 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has homered in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (21.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (10.5%).
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season (15 of 38), with two or more runs four times (10.5%).
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.366
|AVG
|.280
|.395
|OBP
|.333
|.493
|SLG
|.380
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|4/4
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.49 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
