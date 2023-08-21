Monday's game between the Houston Astros (70-55) and Boston Red Sox (66-58) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 21.

The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (8-2) against the Red Sox and James Paxton (7-3).

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have won in 32, or 53.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a win-loss record of 23-14 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (607 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule