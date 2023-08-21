Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will take the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 425 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 607 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.302 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (7-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Paxton has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Julio Urías 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Bobby Miller

