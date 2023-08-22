Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .184 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 13 of 31 games this year (41.9%) Urias has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (9.7%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this year (22.6%), Urias has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (32.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 3 .179 AVG .429 .343 OBP .636 .250 SLG 1.286 2 XBH 2 0 HR 2 4 RBI 8 9/3 K/BB 2/3 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings