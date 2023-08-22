Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Astros.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 122 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .271 with 56 extra-base hits.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Devers will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .478 with three homers over the course of his last games.

Devers has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 118 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

In 44.9% of his games this season (53 of 118), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 57 .280 AVG .261 .356 OBP .329 .496 SLG .555 28 XBH 28 11 HR 18 42 RBI 43 39/24 K/BB 56/20 1 SB 1

