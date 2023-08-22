Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (71-55) and the Boston Red Sox (66-59) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (8-6) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-6) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (52.5%) in those contests.

This year, Boston has won 16 of 24 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (611 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule