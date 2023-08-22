Justin Verlander will start for the Houston Astros on Tuesday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Fueled by 428 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 611 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.310 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Houck (3-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, June 16, when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run.

He has three quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Houck has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Julio Urías 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Bobby Miller 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller

