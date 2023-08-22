How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Justin Verlander will start for the Houston Astros on Tuesday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.
Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Fueled by 428 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 611 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.310 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Houck (3-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, June 16, when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run.
- He has three quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Houck has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jhony Brito
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Josh Winckowski
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|L 9-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Cristian Javier
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Justin Verlander
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Jose Urquidy
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Julio Urías
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Bobby Miller
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Bobby Miller
