The Houston Astros (71-55) and the Boston Red Sox (66-59) will match up on Tuesday, August 22 at Minute Maid Park, with Justin Verlander getting the nod for the Astros and Tanner Houck toeing the rubber for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-145). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (8-6, 3.36 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.05 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 86 times and won 50, or 58.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Astros have gone 34-21 (61.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Astros went 5-5 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (52.5%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a mark of 16-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Luis Urías 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270) Connor Wong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Triston Casas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +15000 - 4th

