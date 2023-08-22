Chas McCormick leads the Houston Astros (71-55) into a matchup against the Boston Red Sox (66-59) after his two-homer showing in a 9-4 victory over the Red Sox. It begins at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (8-6) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-6).

Red Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (8-6, 3.36 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.05 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, June 16, the right-hander threw four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 5.05 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.

Houck has registered three quality starts this year.

Houck has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year entering this outing.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (8-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.36, a 2.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

