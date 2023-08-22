Trevor Story vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Trevor Story (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has four doubles and three walks while hitting .186.
- This season, Story has posted at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Story has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|.368
|AVG
|.042
|.400
|OBP
|.115
|.579
|SLG
|.042
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (8-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.36, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
