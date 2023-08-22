After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros (who will start Justin Verlander) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 57.8% of his games this year (63 of 109), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .260 AVG .245 .385 OBP .322 .473 SLG .484 18 XBH 20 8 HR 12 23 RBI 25 46/35 K/BB 58/21 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings