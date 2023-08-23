The Houston Astros (72-55) will look to Kyle Tucker when they host Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (66-60) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, August 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to upset. The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Urquidy - HOU (2-3, 5.21 ERA) vs Chris Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 87 times and won 51, or 58.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a 51-36 record (winning 58.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 5-5 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (51.6%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 26 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Connor Wong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Triston Casas 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

