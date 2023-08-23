Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Astros on August 23, 2023
Kyle Tucker and Rafael Devers are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox square off at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 45 walks and 85 RBI (123 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .271/.344/.524 so far this year.
- Devers will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 19
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 81 RBI (126 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashing .290/.357/.487 so far this year.
- Turner has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Jose Urquidy Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Urquidy Stats
- The Astros will send Jose Urquidy (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Urquidy has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.
Urquidy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 18
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 6
|3.1
|3
|5
|5
|1
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|5.1
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|2.2
|7
|6
|6
|3
|2
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 60 walks and 94 RBI (133 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.
- He has a slash line of .296/.376/.527 so far this season.
- Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 20
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 72 walks and 82 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .256/.357/.432 slash line so far this year.
- Bregman brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 21
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
