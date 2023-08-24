Alex Verdugo -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on August 24 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .274 with 33 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 81st in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 112 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 112), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 33 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 54 games this year (48.2%), including 13 multi-run games (11.6%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .301 AVG .247 .369 OBP .314 .484 SLG .374 28 XBH 18 5 HR 4 25 RBI 22 33/20 K/BB 40/21 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings