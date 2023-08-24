Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
DeWanna Bonner's Connecticut Sun (23-10) and Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (25-7) meet at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, August 24, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
New York beat Phoenix 85-63 in its last game. Betnijah Laney led the way with 22 points and two steals, followed by Marine Johannes with 18 points. With a final score of 68-64, Connecticut defeated Washington the last time out. Alyssa Thomas led the team (22 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL, 62.5 FG%).
Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!
Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-250 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Sun (+195 to win)
- What's the spread?: Liberty (-6.5)
- What's the over/under?: 163.5
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS
Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sun Season Stats
- In 2023, the Sun are fourth in the league offensively (82.9 points scored per game) and best on defense (78.7 points allowed).
- With 33.6 rebounds per game and 34.2 rebounds allowed, Connecticut is eighth and sixth in the league, respectively.
- With 20.6 assists per game, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Connecticut is second-best in the league in committing them (12.2 per game). And it is best in forcing them (15.1 per game).
- With 6.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.7% from downtown, the Sun are sixth and fourth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Connecticut is the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage defensively (31.3%).
Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.
Sun Home/Away Splits
- At home the Sun score 84.9 points per game, 3.5 more than on the road (81.4). Defensively they concede 80.4 points per game at home, three more than away (77.4).
- In 2023 Connecticut is averaging more rebounds at home (34.6 per game) than away (32.8). And it is giving up fewer rebounds at home (33.8) than on the road (34.6).
- The Sun pick up 1.7 more assists per game at home (21.6) than away (19.9).
- Connecticut commits fewer turnovers per game at home (11.9) than away (12.4), and it forces more at home (15.6) than away (14.7).
- The Sun sink the same amount of 3-pointers per game at home as on the road (6.9), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (35.1%).
- This season, Connecticut is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.7). However, it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than on the road (30.7%).
Sun Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Sun have been underdogs in nine games this season and won four (44.4%) of those contests.
- The Sun have not won as an underdog of +195 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
- Connecticut's record against the spread is 17-15-0.
- Connecticut doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Sun based on the moneyline is 33.9%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.