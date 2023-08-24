On Thursday, Pablo Reyes (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .318.

In 60.0% of his games this year (24 of 40), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (35.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (20.0%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .366 AVG .259 .395 OBP .306 .493 SLG .345 7 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 5/4 2 SB 2

