Pablo Reyes vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Pablo Reyes (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Astros Player Props
|Red Sox vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Astros
|Red Sox vs Astros Odds
|Red Sox vs Astros Prediction
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .318.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (24 of 40), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (35.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (20.0%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Astros
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Alex Verdugo
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Triston Casas
- Click Here for Luis Urías
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Trevor Story
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.366
|AVG
|.259
|.395
|OBP
|.306
|.493
|SLG
|.345
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|5/4
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- France goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.75, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.