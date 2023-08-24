The New England Patriots at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in ), and it ranked eighth on the other side of the ball with 322 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots had a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

As underdogs, New England had just one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

In addition, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

In 15 games with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In 16 games played with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped keep opposing offenses in check with 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

