Rafael Devers and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros and J.P. France on August 24 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 123 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .268 with 57 extra-base hits.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 63.3% of his games this year (76 of 120), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (30.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has had an RBI in 51 games this year (42.5%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year (45.8%), including 15 multi-run games (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .280 AVG .256 .356 OBP .324 .496 SLG .542 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 42 RBI 43 39/24 K/BB 59/21 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings