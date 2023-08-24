Red Sox vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's game that pits the Houston Astros (72-56) versus the Boston Red Sox (67-60) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 24.
The probable pitchers are J.P. France (9-4) for the Astros and Brayan Bello (9-7) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has been victorious 23 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Boston is No. 8 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (621 total runs).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|@ Yankees
|W 8-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Gerrit Cole
|August 20
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Josh Winckowski vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 21
|@ Astros
|L 9-4
|James Paxton vs Cristian Javier
|August 22
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Tanner Houck vs Justin Verlander
|August 23
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Chris Sale vs Jose Urquidy
|August 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Brayan Bello vs J.P. France
|August 25
|Dodgers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Lance Lynn
|August 26
|Dodgers
|-
|James Paxton vs Julio Urías
|August 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Bobby Miller
|August 28
|Astros
|-
|Chris Sale vs Justin Verlander
|August 29
|Astros
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jose Urquidy
