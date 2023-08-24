Thursday's game that pits the Houston Astros (72-56) versus the Boston Red Sox (67-60) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 24.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (9-4) for the Astros and Brayan Bello (9-7) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 23 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (621 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

