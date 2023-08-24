The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman head into the final of a four-game series against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +105. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. Boston's last seven contests have gone over the point total, and the average total in that span was 8.8.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has won 23 of its 38 games, or 60.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 63 of 125 chances this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 32-32 24-22 43-37 46-45 21-14

